NATO will adjust military presence on eastern flank 'as needed', Rutte says

NATO ​will ​continue to ‌adjust its military ​presence on its eastern ‌flank "as needed", alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday, ‌following a drone attack on ‌ships off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

"We have already ⁠strengthened ​our ⁠posture along the eastern flank and ⁠will continue to monitor the ​security environment, adjusting our deterrence ⁠and defence posture as needed," ⁠Rutte said ​in a statement which he posted ⁠on X after a conversation with ⁠Bulgarian ⁠Prime Minister Rumen Radev.