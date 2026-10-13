NATO will adjust military presence on eastern flank 'as needed', Rutte says
NATO will continue to adjust its military presence on its eastern flank "as needed", alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday, following a drone attack on ships off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
"We have already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security environment, adjusting our deterrence and defence posture as needed," Rutte said in a statement which he posted on X after a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.