Stellantis CEO sees eventual US EV shift, says auto industry becoming more regional

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:01 IST
Stellantis CEO sees eventual US EV shift, says auto industry becoming more regional

The US auto market will eventually embrace electrification ​despite a slow uptake of electric vehicles ​so far, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa ‌said ​on Tuesday, predicting the shift will happen more slowly than in other regions. Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ‌Paris motor show, Filosa said EVs accounted for 7% of US auto sales this year, unchanged from five years ago.

"It has been a bubble driven by regulation. But then, when the administration has ‌decided to deregulate, the consumers have been preferring other powertrains", he said. For Stellantis, which ‌counts North America among its key markets, interest is growing in the US for range-extender technology in large pickups and SUVs.

It is "not regulation driven, it's customer driven", Filosa said. Despite the slower pace of adoption, Filosa said he "truly" believed electrification ⁠would ​eventually take hold in ⁠the US.

"The level of magnitude and the speed of transition is going to be lower for sure than ⁠other regions." He said Stellantis would be able to draw on lessons learned from Europe's EV rollout as ​demand develops in North America.

Filosa also said the automotive sector was becoming less global as ⁠trade barriers reshape markets. "The recent trade regimens around the world have triggered the process of regionalisation. So, what ⁠was ​the global industry before, now it's less global and more regional," he said.

As a result, automakers need to focus more closely on local customer preferences and regulations while maintaining global scale, ⁠particularly in technology, which is playing an increasingly important role in the industry. "Techs are important, ⁠so it's very important ⁠for the companies to adapt to the trend and find a way. Our way is partnerships. So we see so many important partnerships that ‌we can explore," ‌he said.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026