Ukraine halts strikes on Russian oil refineries for two days, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine halted strikes on Russian oil refineries and its other energy infrastructure for two days following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. But he said that Russia failed to refrain from strikes.
"During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine," he said on X.