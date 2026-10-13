Ukraine halts strikes on Russian oil refineries for two days, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine ​halted strikes ‌on Russian oil ​refineries and its other ‌energy infrastructure for two days following U.S. President Donald ‌Trump's announcement of an energy ‌ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. But he said ⁠that ​Russia ⁠failed to refrain from strikes.

"During ⁠this time, the Russians ​have attacked both our energy ⁠facilities and our critical infrastructure, ⁠sending absolutely ​clear signals that they have no ⁠intention of refraining from strikes on ⁠Ukraine," ⁠he said on X.