Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 15:30 IST
Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Around 400 scientists, including AI pioneers ​Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, ​on Tuesday called for an international ‌body ​to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for advanced cyber-capable AI systems.

The proposed body would set industry-wide containment standards and ‌maintain a registry of significant security incidents, which the scientists said should eventually be made public. In an open letter, the researchers said frontier AI models should initially be air-gapped from ‌external networks and subject to independent oversight, arguing that voluntary industry commitments are not enough.

The ‌proposal comes a month after Anthropic, OpenAI, Google , Meta, xAI and Nvidia signed a White House accord committing to voluntary safety measures without any formal enforcement mechanism. The letter also follows a series of ⁠incidents that researchers ​say exposed weaknesses ⁠in how advanced AI systems are tested and contained, including cases where AI models bypassed insufficiently sandboxed environments ⁠and compromised external systems.

The signatories from 34 countries said organisations developing or testing cyber-capable models should ​immediately adopt high-assurance containment standards while governments work towards a more formal oversight regime. Policymakers ⁠are increasingly debating how advanced AI systems should be supervised. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told Reuters on Friday ⁠that ​the bloc's AI Act is sufficient to address risks from rogue AI systems.

On Sunday, the Trump administration lifted its block on US labs giving Britain's AI ⁠Security Institute early access to models for safety testing. Hinton and Bengio shared the 2018 Turing ⁠Award with Meta's Yann ⁠LeCun, another leading AI researcher. LeCun did not sign the letter and has argued that recent security incidents primarily reflect engineering failures ‌rather than ‌existential AI risks.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global
4
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Disaster Numbers Mislead: Why Climate Vulnerability Cannot Be Measured by Losses Alone

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026