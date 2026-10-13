Nuremberg airport operations return to normal after jet sends emergency code

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 18:15 IST
Nuremberg airport operations return to normal after jet sends emergency code

​Flight operations ​have returned to ‌normal at ​Germany's Nuremberg airport and ‌all passengers are safe, the airport operator said after operations had been ‌suspended because of an erroneous ‌aviation emergency. A Coredon Airlines flight from Corfu had transmitted an emergency ⁠code ​at ⁠0900 GMT while in Croatian airspace ⁠due to a malfunction in its ​radio communication system, the ⁠airline said.

Coredon said no emergency situation ⁠occurred ​and that at no point were passengers, flight ⁠crew or the aircraft in any danger.

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