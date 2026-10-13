Nuremberg airport operations return to normal after jet sends emergency code
Flight operations have returned to normal at Germany's Nuremberg airport and all passengers are safe, the airport operator said after operations had been suspended because of an erroneous aviation emergency. A Coredon Airlines flight from Corfu had transmitted an emergency code at 0900 GMT while in Croatian airspace due to a malfunction in its radio communication system, the airline said.
Coredon said no emergency situation occurred and that at no point were passengers, flight crew or the aircraft in any danger.