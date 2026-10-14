Four injured in Riyadh after debris from intercepted Houthi missiles falls, Saudi Civil Defense says

​Four ​people were ‌injured and ​15 homes sustained limited ‌damage in Riyadh after debris from two intercepted ‌missiles fell on the ‌Saudi capital, the state news agency SPA reported ⁠on ​Wednesday, ⁠citing the Civil Defense spokesperson.

The ⁠missiles were launched by ​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group and ⁠were intercepted and ⁠destroyed, ​the spokesperson said, adding the injured ⁠included two women, a ⁠man ⁠and a child.