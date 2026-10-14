Four injured in Riyadh after debris from intercepted Houthi missiles falls, Saudi Civil Defense says
Four people were injured and 15 homes sustained limited damage in Riyadh after debris from two intercepted missiles fell on the Saudi capital, the state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday, citing the Civil Defense spokesperson.
The missiles were launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group and were intercepted and destroyed, the spokesperson said, adding the injured included two women, a man and a child.