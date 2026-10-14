Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline

Taiwan has agreed ‌to buy 30% of the gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, ‌US President Donald Trump told a ‌rally in the state on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not immediately ⁠clear.

Last ​year, ⁠Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp signed ⁠an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development ​Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and ⁠invest in the pipeline project. At the ⁠time, ​Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said the investment would ensure the ⁠island's energy security.