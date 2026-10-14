Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline
Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.
Last year, Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy liquefied natural gas and invest in the pipeline project. At the time, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said the investment would ensure the island's energy security.