Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of LNG from Alaska pipeline project

‌Taiwan ​has agreed to buy 30% of the liquefied natural gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday, ‌but the deal terms were not immediately clear. Taiwan has committed to investing $4.4 billion in the development of the pipeline, said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who also appeared at the rally organized by the Republican National Committee.

Taiwan's economy ministry, which is ‌in charge of energy policy, had no immediate comment. Asked about Trump's comments, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai told reporters that ‌the government's job is to "stabilize the entire energy supply and build its resilience, like governments everywhere."

Trump's remarks come after Taiwan officials said in February they would ramp up purchases of US natural gas to constitute about a third of the island's imported supply this year, and reduce purchases ⁠from other ​countries. Taiwan state energy firm ⁠CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp last year to buy LNG and invest in the pipeline project.

The investment would ensure ⁠Taiwan's energy security, President Lai Ching-te said at the time. Last year, Taiwan Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Men-an visited the site of the ​proposed LNG project in Alaska that the Trump administration has been pushing hard to allies in Asia as ⁠a supply option.

If built, the Alaska LNG project will export up to 20 million metric tons of the superchilled gas a year. It would ⁠open ​direct access for US-made LNG to Asian markets including Taiwan without having to go through the Panama Canal or around the Horn of Africa, reducing transit time and costs.

Taiwan has pledged to massively ramp up its ⁠purchases from the United States, including energy, to reduce a yawning trade surplus that has angered Washington. Trump said last month ⁠that South Korea had agreed ⁠to invest in the $54 billion pipeline for the Alaska LNG project, but Seoul said it was not yet set in stone.