Trump to visit Manila in November for ASEAN summit
United States President Donald Trump will visit Manila in November to attend the ASEAN regional summit, the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.
United States President Donald Trump will visit Manila in November to attend the ASEAN regional summit, the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.
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