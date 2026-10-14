Russia showing 'disrespect' to Trump with overnight strikes, says Zelenskiy

​A massive ​Russian air ‌attack on energy ​infrastructure in Ukraine overnight shows ‌that Moscow is flouting US President Donald Trump's announcement of an ‌energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, ‌Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. "A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike ⁠specifically against ​energy ⁠infrastructure – the very infrastructure covered by the ⁠ceasefire announced by the American ​President," Zelenskiy said on X.

"The strike ⁠was entirely deliberate and demonstrative ⁠in ​its scale – Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect ⁠towards the United States. Russia does ⁠not ⁠consider the American President's statements strong," he added.