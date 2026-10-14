Traders shut markets in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan over taxation, food act

Traders across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) shut down markets in protest against taxation policies and the implementation of the Food Act 2022, accusing the authorities of imposing additional financial burdens on local businesses already struggling with economic pressures.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 14:29 IST
Traders shut markets in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan over taxation, food act
A salesman sits on iron frames outside closed shop in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Traders across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) shut down markets in protest against taxation policies and the implementation of the Food Act 2022, accusing the authorities of imposing additional financial burdens on local businesses already struggling with economic pressures. The protest was directed against strict fee structures, mandatory registration requirements and tax enforcement measures introduced under the Food Act 2022. Traders and their representative unions have raised concerns over the government’s policies, arguing that the measures are creating further difficulties for the business community in the region.

Fakh­ruddin, president of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, criticised the authorities for proceeding with the implementation of the law despite earlier assurances that it would not be enforced in the area. Addressing the protesting traders, he said the business community had repeatedly faced pressure from the authorities through different administrative measures. He recalled an earlier seven-day protest against withholding tax, describing it as a historic demonstration by traders across the region.

Fakh­ruddin also expressed disappointment with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying he had initially expected the party, which presents itself as representing the interests of the poor and the destitute, to address the concerns of ordinary citizens after coming to power. However, he suggested that political leaders often lose sight of the interests of economically vulnerable sections of society once they assume power.

Fakh­ruddin condemned the measures and urged the relevant authorities to reconsider their approach, taking into account the economic difficulties facing the country and the people of PoGB. He appealed to the government to show consideration for the financial circumstances and the demands of the residents rather than introducing measures that could further strain their livelihoods.

The traders’ shutdown highlights growing frustration among business owners in PoGB over taxation and regulatory policies, with the implementation of the Food Act emerging as a major point of contention. (ANI)

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