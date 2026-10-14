Kremlin says scope of Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire has not been determined
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the provisions of a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump had not been established and work was ongoing to do so. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked if overnight Russian attacks on several Ukrainian energy targets showed that Russia did not accept the ceasefire.
"Has anything been specified in concrete terms?" he said. "No ... and that is why work in this area is continuing."