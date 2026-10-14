Kremlin says scope of Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire has not been determined

​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Wednesday that ​the provisions of a ‌Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump had ‌not been established and work ‌was ongoing to do so. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made ⁠the ​remarks ⁠when asked if overnight Russian attacks ⁠on several Ukrainian energy targets showed ​that Russia did not ⁠accept the ceasefire.

"Has anything been ⁠specified ​in concrete terms?" he said. "No ... and that ⁠is why work in this ⁠area ⁠is continuing."