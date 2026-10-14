Wreckage found on Baltic beach was Polish drone from military exercise, minister says
An object found on a Polish beach is the remains of a Polish drone that was destroyed as part of an exercise conducted by the country's military, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday.
The private radio station RMF FM reported that a passerby had discovered on Tuesday what looked like a drone and notified the police. Military sappers and other services subsequently arrived at the scene. The Polish military police said they were investigating the matter. "Drone tests were conducted a few weeks ago in Ustka (a town on the Baltic coast). This is a Polish drone that was destroyed by Polish anti-drone systems during the exercises," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
A Defence Ministry spokesperson said earlier that preliminary findings indicated the fragments belonged to a test drone from a Polish military aviation technology institute. Poland is the largest NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank and shares a border with Ukraine. A series of airspace incursions by Russian drones in the region has fueled concerns that the war in Ukraine could spill over the alliance's borders.