Wreckage found on Baltic beach was Polish drone from military exercise, minister says

​An object found on ‌a ​Polish beach is the remains of a Polish drone that was destroyed as part of ‌an exercise conducted by the country's military, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday.

The private radio station RMF FM reported that ‌a passerby had discovered on Tuesday what looked like a ‌drone and notified the police. Military sappers and other services subsequently arrived at the scene. The Polish military police said they were investigating the matter. "Drone ⁠tests ​were conducted a ⁠few weeks ago in Ustka (a town on the Baltic coast). This is ⁠a Polish drone that was destroyed by Polish anti-drone systems during the ​exercises," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said earlier that preliminary findings ⁠indicated the fragments belonged to a test drone from a Polish military ⁠aviation ​technology institute. Poland is the largest NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank and shares a border with Ukraine. A ⁠series of airspace incursions by Russian drones in the region has ⁠fueled concerns that ⁠the war in Ukraine could spill over the alliance's borders.