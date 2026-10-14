Ukraine asking US, SpaceX and NATO to clarify Starlink limitations, source says

​Ukraine ​is in ‌contact with ​the US, SpaceX and ‌NATO to seek clarification over limitations imposed on its access ‌to the Starlink satellite ‌internet system, a source in the country's Defence Ministry ⁠said ​on ⁠Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops have reported that ⁠the Starlink connection is being shut ​off when travelling at ⁠higher speeds, causing major disruption ⁠to ​Ukrainian drone operations, many of which depend ⁠on satellite internet to pilot ⁠the ⁠craft.