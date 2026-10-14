Ukraine asking US, SpaceX and NATO to clarify Starlink limitations, source says
Ukraine is in contact with the US, SpaceX and NATO to seek clarification over limitations imposed on its access to the Starlink satellite internet system, a source in the country's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian troops have reported that the Starlink connection is being shut off when travelling at higher speeds, causing major disruption to Ukrainian drone operations, many of which depend on satellite internet to pilot the craft.