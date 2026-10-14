Container ship sinks near Hormuz after being hit by projectile, sources say
A container ship has sunk near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a projectile and a separate dry bulk vessel is sinking in another incident, maritime security sources said on Wednesday. The Singapore-flagged GFS Pride container ship, with a small 2,824 TEU (20-ft equivalent unit) capacity, had sunk, the sources said.
The vessel's United Arab Emirates-based manager GFS Ship Management FZE could not be immediately reached for comment. In a separate incident, the Antigua and Barbuda flagged Cape Dao was reported to be sinking close to the strait after being previously hit by a projectile on September 23, the sources added.
The vessel's UAE-based manager Peonies Shipmanagement FZE could not be immediately reached for comment.