Container ship sinks near Hormuz after being hit by projectile, sources say

A ​container ship ​has sunk near the ‌Strait of ​Hormuz after being hit by a ‌projectile and a separate dry bulk vessel is sinking in another incident, maritime security sources ‌said on Wednesday. The Singapore-flagged GFS Pride ‌container ship, with a small 2,824 TEU (20-ft equivalent unit) capacity, had sunk, the sources said.

The vessel's ⁠United ​Arab ⁠Emirates-based manager GFS Ship Management FZE could not ⁠be immediately reached for comment. In a separate ​incident, the Antigua and Barbuda flagged ⁠Cape Dao was reported to be sinking close ⁠to ​the strait after being previously hit by a projectile on September ⁠23, the sources added.

The vessel's UAE-based manager Peonies ⁠Shipmanagement ⁠FZE could not be immediately reached for comment.