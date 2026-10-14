Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ohio's working-class voters rethink support for Trump and the Republican Party

A decade after Republican Donald Trump peeled away working-class and union voters who had long been a cornerstone of Democratic support in Ohio, Democrats and labor leaders see an opening to win back some of them in the November 3 US elections. Now midway through his second term, the president's magic appears to be losing at least some of its luster with blue-collar men and women as rising prices, the Iran war and concerns about his rhetoric prompt ​some voters to reconsider their support.

Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias, governor says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week. "We have now had six storm-related fatalities," DeSantis told reporters

Ex-gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder

A former gang leader ​was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of rap music. Duane "Keffe D" ‌Davis, 63, found guilty by a jury in ​August of first-degree murder, showed no emotion as he was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 20 years to life — one for murder, one for use of a deadly weapon — during an hour-long proceeding in a Las Vegas courtroom.

US consumer prices accelerate in September on costlier gasoline; core CPI firmer

US consumer prices accelerated in September amid a surge in gasoline costs, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the November 3 midterm elections and putting an interest rate increase later this month back on the radar. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% last month after climbing 0.4% in August, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI advanced 3.7% after rising 3.4% in August.

US bank regulator faults several large lenders over 'debanking' practices

A top US bank regulator issued a report on Wednesday finding that several of the country's largest banks unfairly denied banking services to some clients on political, religious or other grounds, but stopped short of imposing fines or other penalties. The "debanking" report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency covered nine of the nation's largest banks that had policies restricting some clients' access to financial services based on subjective criteria rather than financial risk.

Supreme Court ‌to hear Trump's fight to shield DOGE records from disclosure

The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide whether President Donald Trump's administration can avoid handing over records to a watchdog group about its Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative aimed at slashing agency budgets and workers spearheaded last year by his former adviser Elon Musk. The justices took up the administration's appeal of a federal judge's order for DOGE to respond to requests by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington for information about its operations. The court is expected to hear arguments in the case and issue a ruling by the end of June.

US Supreme Court denies bid for pretrial release by anti-ICE activist

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to allow the pretrial release of an anti-ICE activist whose arrest for an allegedly threatening social media post during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis was touted by President Donald Trump's administration in its campaign against "left-wing agitators." The justices denied self-described antifa, or "anti-fascist," member Kyle Wagner's request to revive a judge's ruling that ordered his pretrial release. Wagner was returned to custody after federal prosecutors appealed the judge's release order, arguing that he posed a danger to the community.

Musk has spent $276 million on midterms to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million in the 2026 US midterm election cycle so far, $276 million of it since July to help Republicans retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate have improved. Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records.

'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, whose personal experience living with cerebral ‌palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34. News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was announced in a statement released through his talent management agency. A publicist for the actor later confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No further details about the circumstances were given.

Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight

A federal judge extended access to the White House for CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists, deciding on Tuesday that President Donald Trump likely broke the law when he tried to ban them, in the latest ruling against him in the press freedom dispute. US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a written decision that elaborated on his September ‌24 emergency order that reinstated access for the journalists. The news organizations and press freedom groups have accused Trump of unconstitutional retaliation against journalists for coverage he does not like.

Inside the booming market for US midterm election bets

Betting on US midterm elections has surged this year on Polymarket and Kalshi, prediction markets that rose to prominence in 2024 when they bucked traditional opinion polls in signaling that President Donald Trump would win the presidency.

The markets allow traders to buy and sell binary "yes" or "no" contracts on an array of race outcomes, such as which party will control Congress and which candidate will win individual races, as well as on questions such as when candidates may drop out.

'Gift to our adversary': More Republicans criticize Trump's Russia diesel deal

A dozen US senators, including six Republicans, called on President Donald Trump on Tuesday to rescind his diesel deal with Russia, days before his administration must decide whether to formally impose new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The lawmakers' letter to Trump said the agreement provides Russian President Vladimir Putin's government with more fuel to finance its war, and will not benefit Americans, adding to a torrent of congressional criticism since Trump announced the deal on Friday.

CVS settles US Justice Department case over opioid prescriptions for $315 million

CVS Health has agreed to pay $315 million to resolve allegations that the pharmacy chain operator unlawfully filled medically unnecessary prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday. The settlement resolves a case the department announced in 2024 that sought to hold CVS responsible for its role in dispensing massive quantities of dangerous drugs like opioids that were at the heart of a nationwide addiction epidemic.

IMF calls for US to cut deficits amid bond woes, urges China to shift away from exports

The United States cannot grow its way out of mounting public debt without tax or spending adjustments, while China must pivot from export-led growth towards more domestic consumption, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. Georgieva admonished the world's two largest economies to make painful policy changes to reduce growing fiscal and trade imbalances, as her fiscal affairs chief said inflation, ⁠high debt levels and rising yields had heightened the ​urgency for budget consolidation around the globe.

Exclusive-US Justice Department threatens California over alleged noncitizen voters, letter shows

The US Justice Department on Tuesday gave California officials 48 hours to review a list of alleged noncitizen voters or face legal action, according ⁠to a letter reviewed by Reuters - part of an unprecedented effort to find evidence of voter fraud ahead of next month's elections. The letter, written by acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter and addressed to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, says the Justice Department provided officials in Los Angeles County with a "password-protected thumb drive" with the names of people the federal government "believes are likely noncitizens" and were sent mail-in ballots.

US existing home sales rise in September; higher mortgage rates dim outlook

US existing home sales unexpectedly increased in September, but the trend stayed subdued against the backdrop of rising mortgage rates and still higher prices, which have made the dream of owning a house unattainable for many young Americans. The rise in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday mostly reflected a downward revision to August's sales pace. Housing supply increased to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, highlighting weak demand. Despite the rise in supply, the median house price was the highest on record for any September, underscoring the affordability crisis that has ⁠taken center stage ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

DOJ arrests two, seizes 187 devices in North Korean laptop farm crackdown in Texas

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the arrests of two Americans accused of helping North Korean IT workers to steal identities and obtain fraudulent employment at US companies to earn money for the North Korean government. The agency announced the arrests of Michael James Bostelle, of Pennsylvania, and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo, of Texas, on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft as part of the alleged scheme, the DOJ said in a statement.

CDC to deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to probe measles outbreak

The US CDC said on Tuesday it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to help investigate the ongoing measles outbreak, as the state formally requested federal assistance through the agency's Epi-Aid emergency response program. Pennsylvania health officials have reported 1,136 measles cases and five deaths linked to the outbreak this year as of October 9, ​while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two measles-associated deaths nationwide in 2026, without identifying the states involved.

Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year after alleged gang rape

Cornell University will ban parties and social events at fraternity houses until the end of the academic year, its president said on Tuesday, responding to the outcry over an alleged gang rape on campus in 2024. The measure is the strongest reaction yet from Cornell's leadership to a lawsuit filed by a former undergraduate, Jane Doe, alleging seven men sexually assaulted her during a party.

Analysis-Democratic midterm wins could bring scrutiny for Wall Street, crypto firms

A Democratic victory in one or both chambers of Congress would not stop President Donald Trump's administration from handing regulatory breaks to ⁠Wall Street banks, prediction markets and crypto firms, but it would give Democrats powerful tools to probe the industries and their watchdogs. Polls suggest Democrats are poised to win the House of Representatives and have an edge in the race for the Senate. If the party prevails in either chamber, it would gain subpoena power, larger investigative staffs and the power to call in agency heads and corporate CEOs to testify, creating headaches and potential legal entanglements for those under scrutiny.

FBI arrests Saudi OpenAI engineer over covert recording device, DOJ says

US federal agents arrested a Saudi national who was an OpenAI engineer and charged him with installing a hidden audio recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. The case highlights growing security concerns around sensitive AI research as companies and governments compete fiercely for the talent and technology that could confer economic and strategic advantages.

Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

More than two dozen lawmakers asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the use of a new AI tool in ⁠the Washington area to ​assist air traffic controllers, citing safety concerns. The lawmakers, including Democratic Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer, said in a letter they were concerned with the FAA pilot project "as we have not seen any safety evaluation and testing reports, nor have we been made aware of any efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use the tool."

Kamala Harris warns window closing for AI safeguards, urges US-China cooperation

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris urged governments and technology companies on Wednesday to urgently put safeguards in place for artificial intelligence, warning that the window for containing its gravest risks was closing. "If we are to have any guardrails and safeguards, they have to be at the table," Harris said of AI developers during an appearance at South Korea's Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Trump campaigns in Alaska, a conservative state feeling the pinch of high energy prices

With three weeks until the US midterm elections, Donald Trump on Tuesday campaigned in remote Alaska, one of several conservative states where Democrats have a rare chance of flipping a Senate seat amid voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living and the Iran war. Polling has shown Democratic candidate Mary Peltola tied or slightly ahead of incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in a state the president carried by some 14 percentage points in 2024. Here, as in much of the United States, the president's approval rating is underwater, hit by rising diesel and gasoline prices and a conflict in the Middle East that has proven deeply unpopular with voters.

US Supreme Court to hear asylum fight involving Nigerian cook

The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to deny asylum to a man who was forced to ⁠prepare meals for an apparent separatist group in Nigeria, in a case that could expand what officials may deem terrorist activity under American immigration law. The justices took up the Justice Department's appeal of a lower court's ruling in favor of Nigerian citizen Izuchukwu Ozurumba, who was denied US asylum due to his work cooking for a group known as the Unknown Gunmen that US officials considered to be a terrorist organization. The lower court ruled that cooking did not qualify as "material support" for terrorism under the immigration statute.

US immigration authorities raid home of Democratic Trump critic Ilhan Omar

US authorities conducted a predawn raid on Monday on the Washington, DC, home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump who has been the target of political insults by ⁠the Republican president, as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department said. A person familiar with the investigation said it is related to alleged immigration fraud, and part of the probe concerns the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork filled out by ⁠her late father when she was a child.

High gasoline prices expected to boost US consumer inflation in September

US consumer prices likely surged in September, driven by rising gasoline and food costs, and adding to a string of unfavorable developments for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party heading into crucial November 3 midterm elections. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index report on Wednesday will follow in the wake of surveys showing a deterioration in consumer sentiment and a decline in Trump's approval rating amid frustration over the rising cost of living.

US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

A US Senate committee report released on Tuesday said consultants who assist schools and libraries in winning funding from a $3 billion annual internet subsidy program receive between $200 million and $400 million annually. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz said consultants help the applicants for the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program "comply with a Byzantine process that has become a costly feature of the program."

Fed Governor Cook's lawyer denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's lawyer questioned the objectivity of a White House probe into allegations she committed mortgage fraud, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, challenging President Donald Trump's latest attempt to remove her from her role. Trump has ‌been trying to fire Cook for more than a year as he moves to exert more control over a central bank he says is refusing ‌for political reasons to lower interest rates. Cook denies any wrongdoing and has sued to keep her job.

Trump fires ambassador to Greece Guilfoyle after reports of misconduct

The White House said on Tuesday it had asked US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign after a series of news reports raised concerns she sold access to Trump administration officials in exchange for money, gifts and favors. US President Donald Trump had said on Monday that ​he was considering firing Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr. On Tuesday, he told reporters: "She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading."