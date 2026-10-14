Wall ​Street's ​main ‌indexes opened lower on ​Wednesday after a ‌hotter-than-expected inflation report boosted bets of an interest rate hike ‌this month, while investors ‌parsed more big bank earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average ​fell ⁠85.11 points, or 0.16%, at the ⁠open to 51,584.99. The ​S&P 500 fell 31.3 points, or ⁠0.40%, at the open ⁠to ​7,774.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 172.7 ⁠points, or 0.63%, to ⁠27,031.64 at ⁠the opening bell.