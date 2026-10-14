US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after hot CPI data fuels rate-hike bets
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report boosted bets of an interest rate hike this month, while investors parsed more big bank earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.11 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 51,584.99. The S&P 500 fell 31.3 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 7,774.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 172.7 points, or 0.63%, to 27,031.64 at the opening bell.