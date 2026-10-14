US lifts sanctions on head of Venezuela legislature
US President Donald Trump's administration has lifted sanctions on Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly and the brother of the nation's president, a notice posted on the US Treasury Department's website showed on Wednesday. The Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all press queries for the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jorge Rodriguez has led the Venezuelan legislature since 2021. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez took power earlier this year after the US ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro, who is now awaiting trial on US charges. Since then, Caracas and Washington have cut a deal that gives the US access to 17 oilfields, while international energy firms have separately committed to expanding projects in the Latin American country.
In August, Trump announced a plan to secure direct US access to a large share of Venezuela's vast oil to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Rodriguez, along with his sister, is expected to spearhead moves to modify oil legislation to allow the presence of additional foreign companies, sources have told Reuters.