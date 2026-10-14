Female civilian killed in drone attack on Russia's Bryansk region, governor says
A 58-year-old female civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Bryansk region on Wednesday, regional governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.
A 58-year-old female civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Bryansk region on Wednesday, regional governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.
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