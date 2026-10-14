US lawmakers ask FAA to conduct review before allowing Amazon drone hub near Boston

A group of Democratic lawmakers on ​Wednesday urged the Federal Aviation ‌Administration to ​conduct a new environmental review before allowing an Amazon Prime Air drone delivery hub to be located about 30 miles (48.28 km) west ‌of Boston. Massachusetts Democratic US Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representatives Jim McGovern and Lori Trahan wrote to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford seeking a new review after communities raised concerns about the planned ‌Westborough hub and its impact on the environment and residents’ quality of life, including noise ‌pollution, health and safety, and privacy.

The FAA said it would respond directly to the lawmakers. Amazon did not immediately comment. Here are more details: