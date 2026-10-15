Brazil's Senate approves shorter workweek in win for Lula

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 06:42 IST
Brazil's Senate approves shorter workweek in win for Lula

​Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved a ‌constitutional ​amendment to reduce the country's workweek from six days to five, providing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a key legislative ‌win less than two weeks before the country's presidential runoff.

The popular labor reform was backed by lawmakers from across Brazil's political spectrum in the two required votes, including by Lula's runoff opponent, ‌right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who had once opposed it. Approved by the Senate after receiving ‌the green light from the lower house in May, the amendment lowers working hours in Latin America's largest economy to 40 hours a week from 44, effectively ending a common practice in some sectors, such as retail, ⁠of requiring ​formal employees to ⁠work six days a week.

It marks the biggest overhaul of Brazilian labor rights in decades. The government had ⁠estimated that the new rules would benefit more than 37 million formal-sector workers, with the new standard ​to be implemented over a 14-month period. Lula, who is seeking a fourth non-consecutive ⁠term, and his government have championed the measure, while Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party long opposed it, arguing the ⁠move ​was designed to boost Lula's reelection prospects.

In a post on X, Lula called the amendment a victory for workers. "It's more time to live, rest, be with family, watch ⁠your children grow, take care of yourself, and enjoy life," said the president.

Bolsonaro, who led Lula in ⁠the election's first ⁠round vote earlier this month, ultimately reversed course on Tuesday ahead of the Senate vote, saying he would in fact vote to shorten ‌the workweek.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026