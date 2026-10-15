Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

FIFA and the Saudi Esports ​Federation have postponed the FIFAe ​Finals 2026 scheduled to ‌take place ​in Jeddah from October 16-25, organisers said on Thursday following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. A ‌strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming ‌responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than ‌a decade.

"The decision follows an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical arrangements required to stage the tournament," organisers of the ⁠global ​video game tournament ⁠said. "Further announcements on the FIFAe Finals will be communicated in due course."

Japan and Brazil ⁠withdrew their Esports teams on Saturday after assessing the situation in the ​host country. The security uncertainty has cast a shadow over sporting events ⁠in the kingdom.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament was moved from October to ⁠December ​while golf's Asian Tour said it is monitoring developments ahead of next month's Saudi International in Riyadh. The Asian Football Confederation said ⁠it remains open to delaying the Asian Cup until 2028 if necessary. ⁠The continental ⁠tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 7 next year across venues in Riyadh, Jeddah and ‌Al Khobar.