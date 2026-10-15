Russia says it hits Ukraine's Izmail port, cargo vessels 

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 11:56 IST
Russia says it hits Ukraine's Izmail port, cargo vessels 

Russia has struck Izmail ‌port in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa and also hit two ‌cargo vessels en route to Odesa, ‌the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram, adding that the ships were ⁠used ​for ⁠military purposes.

In a separate statement, the ministry ⁠said it had hit a cargo ​ship in the Black Sea's ⁠Bug estuary and another in the port ⁠of ​Chornomorsk. Both were transporting supplies for the Ukrainian military, ⁠it said. Reuters could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠battlefield reports.

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