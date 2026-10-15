Two ships ablaze in Romanian Black Sea waters, 8 sailors missing

Rescuers were searching for eight missing crew ​on Thursday from one of two chemical tankers ​that caught fire overnight inside Romanian ‌territorial waters ​in the Black Sea, after Russian drones strayed into Romanian airspace, Romanian officials said.

Romanian officials stopped short of explicitly linking the fires onboard the ships to ‌the Russian drones. But the incidents follow drone strikes on at least five other cargo ships near the coasts of Romania and neighbouring fellow NATO member Bulgaria over the past 10 days. At least 23 sailors were lost ‌from those strikes, which unlike the latest incidents took place just outside NATO's territorial waters. The two ships hit ‌overnight were both anchored in the Black Sea near the mouth of the canal leading out of the Danube River, a major shipping route used by Ukraine as Russia has attacked Ukraine's own Black Sea ports.

Romania's naval authority said it received an emergency alert ⁠from the ​San Marino-flagged tanker Wine ⁠Trader. Eight of its 12 crew were missing and four were safe. Earlier, the Comoros-flagged chemical and oil tanker Yara J also caught ⁠fire. Romanian authorities initially said it was not clear whether it had been attacked. All its crew were safe.

Romania shares ​a 614-km (381-mile) border with Ukraine, much of it along the Danube. It has reported repeated breaches ⁠of its airspace by Russian drones over the past four years. Both Wine Trader and Yara J caught fire near the mouth of the ⁠Danube ​River's Sulina Canal leading to the Black Sea, where ships often anchor waiting to pass because of delays from weather and congestion.

Increasing attacks on Black Sea shipping connected with the Russia-Ukraine war in recent months ⁠have threatened to cause a global food crisis, as both countries are major exporters of grain. Russia has been bombing ⁠Ukraine's Black Sea ports, ⁠forcing Kyiv to rely increasingly on Danube River ports and shipping routes close to the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. For its part, Ukraine has targeted Russian ships ‌near the mouth ‌of the Don River in the Azov Sea.