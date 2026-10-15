EU to discuss moratorium on Black Sea ship attacks, says Bulgarian PM

The ​European Union ​will discuss at its ‌summit a ​proposed moratorium on attacks on civilian ships in ‌the Black Sea, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Thursday. "Today, we are going ‌to discuss the proposed moratorium to stop ‌attacking civilian ships within the Black Sea," said Radev, as he arrived at the summit.

Rescuers ⁠were ​searching for ⁠eight missing crew from one of two chemical ⁠tankers that caught fire overnight inside Romanian territorial ​waters in the Black Sea, after Russian ⁠drones strayed into Romanian airspace, Romanian officials said. That ⁠followed ​the sinking of a ship off the coast of Bulgaria on ⁠Tuesday following a drone attack, an incident that led ⁠Bulgaria ⁠to summon Russia's ambassador.