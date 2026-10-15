Pakistan: Human rights concerns persist as HRFP pushes for justice for marginalised communities

Persistent human rights concerns in Pakistan, particularly those affecting religious minorities and marginalised communities, have highlighted the need for stronger grassroots advocacy, victim assistance and accountability, as Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) concluded a human rights documentation and advocacy project in Faisalabad.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 15:09 IST
Pakistan: Human rights concerns persist as HRFP pushes for justice for marginalised communities
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Persistent human rights concerns in Pakistan, particularly those affecting religious minorities and marginalised communities, have highlighted the need for stronger grassroots advocacy, victim assistance and accountability, as Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) concluded a human rights documentation and advocacy project in Faisalabad. HRFP, in partnership with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), organised the 14th Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) Network Meeting, followed by the closing and reaffirmation ceremony of its project, Human Rights Documentation, Fact-Findings, and Advocacy for the Marginalized-II.

The gathering brought together human rights defenders, civil society representatives, government and police officials, journalists, lawyers and other stakeholders, with participants from different cities also joining online. Launched in April 2026 after its first phase in January 2025, the initiative sought to strengthen human rights monitoring through fact-finding missions, case documentation, capacity-building sessions, awareness campaigns, and advocacy efforts. Its activities focused on assisting victims and promoting the rights of religious minorities and other vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

HRFP President Naveed Walter thanked TFD and members of the HRDs Network for their contributions, stressing the importance of collective action to promote democracy, the rule of law, freedom of expression, religious freedom, equality and accountability. The ceremony also highlighted the continued demand for HRFP’s REAT Helpline, which has operated since 2013. The helpline received more than 900 calls between January and September 2026, following 1,220 calls in 2025 and 1,198 in 2024. According to HRFP, the calls reflect the need for accessible support services for people facing concerns related to religion, belief and freedom of expression.

The organisation said it reviews reported cases through its helpline desk to provide appropriate assistance and action. It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its fact-finding teams and advocacy group to document alleged violations, engage authorities and pursue policy reforms. Certificates of appreciation were presented to human rights defenders and other contributors during the event. (ANI)

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