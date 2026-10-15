Albania's Rama says he will not resign as student protests persist

(Updates with background on summer ​protests and this wave in paragraphs 9-12) By Fatos Bytyci and ‌Edward ​McAllister

TIRANA, Oct 15 - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama told Reuters on Thursday he would not resign over violent student-led protests that entered a third consecutive day. Police used water cannon to disperse protesters who smashed windows and damaged property in ‌the capital, prompting parliament to cancel its session.

Students protesting at rising education costs and corruption have called for Rama's resignation. "As for calls for my resignation, governments are changed through democratic elections. We had elections last year, not a revolution," Rama said in written responses to Reuters questions.

"My responsibility is to listen, address legitimate concerns and keep Albania moving ‌forward. The alternative would be a betrayal of the Albanians who gave me a strong mandate to complete negotiations on European Union membership." RAMA READY TO ‌DISCUSS EDUCATION

The protests mark the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who won a fourth term last year, with EU membership at the centre of his campaign. Rama said he would be ready to discuss the rising cost of education, but added: "Attacking institutions, destroying public property and threatening public safety have nothing to do with the legitimate demands of students."

The protests follow months of mostly peaceful demonstrations sparked by ⁠plans to ​build a luxury resort on Albania's southern coast ⁠backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a project that has faced legal challenges. Villagers told Reuters in July that their land was wrongfully sold for development. Reuters found no evidence ⁠of wrongdoing by Kushner, who is not directly involved in the villagers' dispute.

Tirana's streets were littered with burned out garbage bins, shattered bus stops and broken traffic lights. On Wednesday, tens of ​thousands of students stormed the streets of Tirana, setting alight a government building and two banks and hurling stones at police.

Student organisers say the protests ⁠are over conditions at universities, higher education costs, a lack of financial support and employment prospects after graduation. AIMING FOR EU ENTRY AS SOON AS 2028

"Corruption must be confronted and, as the EU itself ⁠has recently ​reaffirmed, Albania is tackling it as never before," Rama said. "Perhaps some forces, at home and abroad, do not want Albania to succeed as a forerunner for EU membership. But I will not allow violence to derail Albania's European future."

Along with Montenegro, Albania is currently leading the accession process among Balkan countries and aiming ⁠for entry as early as 2028. However, Albania's image has been tarnished by corruption scandals and political analysts say the country is a hub for gangs seeking to ⁠launder money from drugs and weapons trafficking, complicating ⁠its efforts to join the 27-member bloc.

The unrest is part of a wave of student activism in Europe. In France, high school students have staged weeks of protests and school blockades demanding more teachers and better facilities, arguing that deteriorating school ‌buildings and overcrowded classrooms are ‌undermining education.