France started deploying military means in Saudi Arabia, Foreign Ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 18:32 IST
France started deploying military means in Saudi Arabia, Foreign Ministry says

​France ​is starting ‌to put ​into action operational elements ‌of an agreement to help protect Saudi Arabian oil facilities, ‌Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux ‌said on Thursday. He declined to elaborate on what ⁠were ​the ⁠means sent to Saudi Arabia.

French President ⁠Emmanuel Macron said last month ​France would send troops and ⁠defence systems to Saudi ⁠Arabia ​to help protect the Red Sea port ⁠city of Yanbu, which is ⁠key ⁠for energy transport.

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