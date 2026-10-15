Black Sea incidents are Russian attempt to destabilize NATO eastern flank, Romanian president says

​Recent ‌attacks on commercial ships ​in the ‌Black Sea are Russian attempts to destabilize the ‌eastern flank and ‌weaken support for Ukraine, Romanian President Nicusor ⁠Dan ​said ⁠Thursday after a meeting with ⁠NATO's Secretary General Mark ​Rutte.

Dan did not ⁠provide further details about ⁠recent ​ships struck in and just ⁠outside Romanian territorial waters, ⁠saying more ⁠information will come after ongoing ‌investigations.