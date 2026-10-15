Two workers injured in maintenance incident at Greece's Motor Oil refinery

Two workers ​employed by ​a contractor were ‌injured during ​a maintenance-related incident at Motor Oil's refinery ‌west of Athens on Thursday and were transferred to a nearby hospital, a ‌company official told Reuters. The incident occurred ‌in a section of the refinery that had been shut down for scheduled maintenance, ⁠the ​official ⁠said.

"There was no fire and no explosion," ⁠the official added, noting that the refinery ​was operating normally. The latest incident comes ⁠days after a maintenance-related accident at the ⁠refinery ​in which two contractor workers were fatally injured.

The facility is Greece's ⁠second-largest refinery and accounts for more than ⁠a ⁠third of the country's refining capacity.