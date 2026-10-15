Two workers injured in maintenance incident at Greece's Motor Oil refinery

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 21:32 IST
Two workers injured in maintenance incident at Greece's Motor Oil refinery

Two workers ​employed by ​a contractor were ‌injured during ​a maintenance-related incident at Motor Oil's refinery ‌west of Athens on Thursday and were transferred to a nearby hospital, a ‌company official told Reuters. The incident occurred ‌in a section of the refinery that had been shut down for scheduled maintenance, ⁠the ​official ⁠said.

"There was no fire and no explosion," ⁠the official added, noting that the refinery ​was operating normally. The latest incident comes ⁠days after a maintenance-related accident at the ⁠refinery ​in which two contractor workers were fatally injured.

The facility is Greece's ⁠second-largest refinery and accounts for more than ⁠a ⁠third of the country's refining capacity.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026