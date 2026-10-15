Two workers injured in maintenance incident at Greece's Motor Oil refinery
Two workers employed by a contractor were injured during a maintenance-related incident at Motor Oil's refinery west of Athens on Thursday and were transferred to a nearby hospital, a company official told Reuters. The incident occurred in a section of the refinery that had been shut down for scheduled maintenance, the official said.
"There was no fire and no explosion," the official added, noting that the refinery was operating normally. The latest incident comes days after a maintenance-related accident at the refinery in which two contractor workers were fatally injured.
The facility is Greece's second-largest refinery and accounts for more than a third of the country's refining capacity.