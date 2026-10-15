Afghan UN mission reports arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment by Taliban

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 22:24 IST
Afghan UN mission reports arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment by Taliban

The United Nations mission ​in Afghanistan said on Thursday that ​Taliban morality police arbitrarily detained ‌hundreds ​of people and subjected dozens to ill-treatment between July and September, allegations the Taliban rejected. The UN Assistance ‌Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it documented 443 arbitrary arrests and detentions and 97 cases of ill-treatment by morality police during the three-month period.

The incidents were ‌linked to alleged violations of rules on women's hijab, restrictions on ‌beards and hairstyles, compulsory prayer attendance and bans on music, UNAMA said. When the Taliban returned to power five years ago, amid the withdrawal of the US and its ⁠allies, ​they promised to ⁠govern more liberally than they had in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But those ⁠assurances quickly faltered, human rights groups say, with sweeping restrictions on women and ​girls. The report also recorded four killings and 14 arbitrary detentions of ⁠former Afghan security force members despite a general amnesty announced after the Taliban returned to ⁠power ​in 2021.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid rejected the findings, saying detentions were lawful and accusing UNAMA of conducting propaganda against the government. UNAMA said cross-border ⁠incidents killed 13 civilians and injured 20 others during the quarter. It also ⁠reported the suspension ⁠of several media outlets and said Afghan women remained barred from UN premises.

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