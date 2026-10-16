US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher as traders shift from AI to healthcare

​The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, springing back from early losses as investors concerned about AI stocks shifted into Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth and other healthcare and consumer stocks. Several technology stocks fell, as investors scrutinized AI-related companies whose debt loads ‌leave them vulnerable to rising interest rates.

Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth and Walmart rallied after rating upgrades by Deutsche Bank. Broadcom and Nvidia dipped after chip manufacturer TSMC struck a cautious note on 2027 despite reporting a sixth consecutive record quarterly profit on robust AI-driven demand.

Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise added to sharp losses in the prior session related to worries ‌about AI companies exposed to higher borrowing costs. The yield on 10-year Treasuries retreated but remained near multiyear highs as investors worry about inflation related to high ‌oil prices.

"The cost to finance everything, whether it be a new single-family house or a giant data center, is going up, and that has implications for lots of stuff in the stock market," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management in St. Louis. "The best performing stocks today are the non-cyclical, defensive businesses." The Philadelphia semiconductor index fell for the seventh straight session.

According to preliminary data, the ⁠S&P 500 ​gained 24.94 points, or 0.32%, to end at ⁠7,744.07 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.37 points, or 0.07%, to 26,711.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 559.45 points, or 1.08%, to 52,180.93. After hitting a record high last week, the S&P ⁠500 remains up about 13% in 2026, with most of that gain fueled by AI-related stocks.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 19 times expected earnings, around its lowest level since ​2023. The index's relatively low price-to-earnings valuation suggests investors are pricing in an eventual end to the massive earnings growth fueled by AI heavyweights, Ellerbroek said. Data ⁠on Thursday showed US producer prices increased by the most in 4-1/2 years in September amid rising goods and services costs, the latest indication of inflation broadening beyond energy products.

Hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data on Wednesday fueled ⁠expectations ​of further interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, contributing to a Wall Street selloff. "You've got a little rotation going on in the bigger names, but we've seen this before. It seems this crops up every couple of months and we have the AI concerns," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading ⁠at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Interest rate traders are pricing in a 67% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by its December policy meeting, up from ⁠a 62% probability on Wednesday, according ⁠to CME's FedWatch tool. Shares of Rocket Lab dropped after the space company said the inaugural launch of its new, larger Neutron rocket was delayed until next year.

FMC tumbled after the agrichemicals company sharply cut its third-quarter outlook.