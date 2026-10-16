Rubio spoke with Lebanon's Aoun about confiscation of explosives from Hezbollah, US official says

​US Secretary ‌of State Marco ​Rubio spoke ‌with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on confiscation of hundreds ‌of kilograms of ‌explosives from Hezbollah, a State Department official ⁠said ​on ⁠Thursday.

Rubio urged Aoun to ⁠hold accountable those who ​ordered, financed and directed the ⁠shipment, and "underscored that returning ⁠explosives ​to (Hezbollah) should be out of ⁠the question," the State Department ⁠official ⁠said.