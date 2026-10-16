Rubio spoke with Lebanon's Aoun about confiscation of explosives from Hezbollah, US official says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of explosives from Hezbollah, a State Department official said on Thursday.
Rubio urged Aoun to hold accountable those who ordered, financed and directed the shipment, and "underscored that returning explosives to (Hezbollah) should be out of the question," the State Department official said.