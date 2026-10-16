Fed's Warsh gives no hint on October policy decision
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on Friday said he does not "prejudge" interest-rate decisions, giving no preview of whether the central bank will hike or, as markets expect, hold short-term rates steady at its upcoming October 27-28 meeting.
In September, the Fed raised rates and "we made very clear that we would deliver price stability, and we removed a dose of accommodation," he said at the 2026 IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok. "I don't prejudge meetings. I don't believe in saying now what I might do at the meetings that we have in the balance of this year."