​Federal Reserve ​Chairman Kevin Warsh ‌on Friday ​said he does not "prejudge" interest-rate decisions, ‌giving no preview of whether the central bank will hike or, as ‌markets expect, hold short-term rates ‌steady at its upcoming October 27-28 meeting.

In September, the Fed raised rates and "we ⁠made ​very ⁠clear that we would deliver price stability, ⁠and we removed a dose ​of accommodation," he said at the 2026 ⁠IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok. "I ⁠don't ​prejudge meetings. I don't believe in saying now what I ⁠might do at the meetings that ⁠we ⁠have in the balance of this year."