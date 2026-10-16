China says Israel should stop its 'forced establishment' of West Bank settlements

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ​has told Israeli President ‌Isaac ​Herzog that Israel should stop and reverse its "forced establishment" of West Bank settlements.

China has consistently held ‌that the Palestinian question is the greatest historical injustice of this century, Wang told Herzog during a meeting in Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the ‌Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. Herzog said in a post on X ‌that the meeting, which took place on Thursday, focused on "relations between our countries and the situation in the Middle East". His office declined to comment when asked about ⁠their discussions ​on the ⁠West Bank or the Palestinians.