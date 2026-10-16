Pakistani forces accused of surging menace as Baloch teacher’s body found day after detention

The body of a schoolteacher was recovered in Pasni, Balochistan, a day after he was taken away by Pakistani security forces in front of his family and moved to an undisclosed location, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 14:22 IST
Pakistani forces accused of surging menace as Baloch teacher’s body found day after detention
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The body of a schoolteacher was recovered in Pasni, Balochistan, a day after he was taken away by Pakistani security forces in front of his family and moved to an undisclosed location, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, the deceased was identified as Parvez, who taught Arabic at Government High School Babbar Shor. He originally hailed from Pedarak in Kech district. His detention left his family without information about his whereabouts.

His body was recovered the following day and handed over to his relatives. Pakistani authorities have yet to issue a public statement addressing the allegations surrounding his detention and death. The incident has renewed concerns over alleged enforced disappearances and custodial killings in Balochistan. Similar cases involving educators have emerged across the province this year. In August, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) reported that Hathim Baloch, a teacher from Panjgur, was found dead weeks after he was allegedly abducted by state-backed armed groups from Washbood Main Bazaar.

In January, the bodies of two men, including school teacher Ayaz Baloch, were discovered in Berith, Awaran district. Ayaz, a resident of Kolwah in Kech, had reportedly been detained by Pakistani forces in October 2025 and remained missing until his body was recovered. His family alleged that he was killed in custody. The BYC’s human rights assessment for January to June 2026 documented 507 alleged enforced disappearances across Balochistan, including 135 students, teachers and researchers.

The organisation further alleged that 32 missing individuals were killed in custody before their bodies were abandoned at various locations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. The report also highlighted violence against prominent academic and literary figures. Brahui-language writer and researcher Professor Ghamkhwar Hayat was shot dead in Nushki on May 16, while Baloch researcher Balach Khalid was killed in Turbat, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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