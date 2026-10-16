Basketball-Euroleague expects rise in value of clubs, competition as NBA eyes Europe

Euroleague Basketball unveiled a 10-year business plan ​on Friday that forecasts a sharp ​increase in the value of its ‌clubs ​and the competition as it presses ahead with expansion after turning down an NBA collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly this ‌month. Under the plan, which includes a shift to a franchise-based model, the collective value of Euroleague's licensed clubs is projected to triple to €5.4 billion ($6.07 billion) from an estimated €1.8 billion, while the ‌league itself is expected to rise in value to €7.98 billion from €1.4 billion, or 5.7 ‌times its current estimated value, over the next decade.

The plan, approved by all 13 shareholder clubs, targets €648 million in annual commercial revenue by the 10th year and €3.4 billion in distributions to teams over the decade, comprising €2.2 billion ⁠from ​revenue and €1.2 billion in ⁠franchise fees. Expansion is central to the strategy, with potential windows in 2027 and 2031. Euroleague Basketball said it ⁠had received 15 binding offers worth a combined €1.2 billion.

The plans come as the future structure of European ​basketball remains in flux. The current premier competition in European basketball, the Euroleague, has said ⁠it is open to collaborating with the NBA but voted this month against accepting an NBA proposal.

A senior executive ⁠at ​a Euroleague club told Reuters this month he expected the NBA to come back with an improved offer. The NBA has said it intends to move forward with its ⁠NBA Europe project in 2027 whether or not it reaches an agreement with Euroleague.

With Euroleague pursuing ⁠its own franchise ⁠and expansion strategy, the window for an agreement is narrowing before the European basketball landscape changes. Without a deal, NBA Europe and Euroleague ‌would enter ‌into direct competition. ($1 = 0.8890 euros)