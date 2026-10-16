Russia, US to announce new joint initiatives soon, Putin envoy says
Russia and the United States will soon announce new joint initiatives beyond a recently agreed diesel deal, President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday. Dmitriev said the two countries were discussing joint data centre projects, including facilities that could use electricity generated by Russian nuclear power plants.
Dmitriev said that the projects would be launched before the end of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.