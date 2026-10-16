​Russia ​and the ‌United States will ​soon announce new joint ‌initiatives beyond a recently agreed diesel deal, President Vladimir ‌Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev ‌said on Friday. Dmitriev said the two countries were discussing ⁠joint ​data centre ⁠projects, including facilities that could ⁠use electricity generated by Russian ​nuclear power plants.

Dmitriev said ⁠that the projects would be ⁠launched ​before the end of what Moscow calls ⁠its "special military operation" in Ukraine.