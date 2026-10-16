France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

French media and ​digital regulator Arcom has ​opened an investigation ‌into Mym, ​a France-based platform offering subscription-based content including adult material, over suspected ‌breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). Arcom said on Friday it had sent Mym a formal request for information ‌on October 14, giving the platform 15 ‌days to respond or face sanctions, after a preliminary review raised concerns about child protection and service transparency.

Mym did not ⁠immediately respond ​to ⁠a request for comment.