France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
French media and digital regulator Arcom has opened an investigation into Mym, a France-based platform offering subscription-based content including adult material, over suspected breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). Arcom said on Friday it had sent Mym a formal request for information on October 14, giving the platform 15 days to respond or face sanctions, after a preliminary review raised concerns about child protection and service transparency.
Mym did not immediately respond to a request for comment.