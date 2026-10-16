Cricket-Pant awaits fitness clearance as Bumrah returns for New Zealand tests

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named in India's squad for ​next month's two-test series in New Zealand ​on Friday, subject to fitness clearance, ‌while pace ​spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side. The Shubman Gill-led test squad featured few surprises, with selectors retaining the core of the team, including ‌all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pant was recently ruled out of the first two India A test matches against New Zealand with a left side strain but was included in the senior squad pending ‌medical clearance. India begin the two-match test series in Wellington on November 19 before the second and ‌final match in Christchurch from November 27.

India also named squads for the accompanying five-match ODI series, with Gill set to captain the side in the opening three matches before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the final two as they continue their ⁠preparations for ​next year's ODI World ⁠Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their places in the ODI squad, while ⁠Bumrah was selected only for the test leg of the tour.

The ODI series starts in Auckland on November 4 ​and concludes in Mount Maunganui on November 15. INDIA'S SQUAD FOR THE FIRST THREE ODIs

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit ⁠Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, ⁠Arshdeep ​Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav. INDIA'S SQUAD FOR FOURTH AND FIFTH ODIs

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib ⁠Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav. INDIA'S TEST SQUAD

Shubman ⁠Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL ⁠Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK)*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep ‌Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. Note: *Subject ‌to fitness clearance.