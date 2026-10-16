All 24 Indians safe after attack on two vessels in Mideast and Romania, India's shipping minister says

All 24 ​Indian seafarers ​are safe after ‌two tankers ​came under attack in recent days ‌in the Strait of Hormuz and Romania, India's shipping minister said on ‌Friday. A crude oil tanker carrying ‌15 Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on ⁠October ​16, ⁠while another chemical tanker in Romania's Sulina Anchorage ⁠was hit by a drone on ​October 14, the minister said in ⁠a post on X.

"Thankfully, all 24 ⁠Indian ​nationals across both vessels are completely safe with no casualties ⁠or injuries," Sarbananda Sonowal, India's federal minister for ⁠the ⁠Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in the ‌post.