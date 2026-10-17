US solicits exchange of up to 17 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 01:57 IST
US solicits exchange of up to 17 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

The ​United States has issued a request ​for proposal for an ‌exchange of ​up to 17 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of ‌Energy said on Friday.

The exchange would be part of a global deal the US struck in March to try to control fuel prices impacted ‌by the Iran war. Washington agreed then to loan 172 million barrels ‌of oil from the SPR as part of a wider deal with about 30 countries in the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels from reserves around the world. The ⁠US ​has released about ⁠132.5 million barrels from the SPR since the US-Iran war began.

The latest 17 million barrel ⁠round would be a portion of the pending 40 million barrels of oil ​that would be the last batch of the release. The Department of Energy ⁠had offered the 40 million barrels in June, but revealed later that month that companies ⁠agreed ​to borrow only about 500,000 barrels.

The government offered those barrels again in late September. While the Department of Energy has not published the awards from ⁠that round, Friday's announcement implies that around 23 million barrels were awarded in the ⁠September round, ⁠research and consultancy Energy Aspects wrote in a note.

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026