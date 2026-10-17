Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Wild-eyed' comedian Russell Brand tried to ​drag me into toilets, woman tells UK court

One of six ​women who accuse Russell Brand of sex ‌offences told ​a London court on Friday that the British actor and comedian turned into a "wild-eyed maniac" when he tried to drag her into a toilet cubicle at her workplace. Brand, once one of Britain's most ‌high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009.

Netflix names former Disney executive Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix ‌said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly ‌a decade at the streaming platform. Here are more details:

‘Whalefall’ film dives deep into father-son bonds within a whale tale

For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" is about more than just a young man being trapped inside an enormous sperm whale. "I feel like what... drew interest for me was this insane story about getting swallowed by ⁠a whale," ​the "Euphoria" actor told Reuters.

Jenna Ortega ⁠plays an artificial friend in need in 'Klara and the Sun'

In Taika Waititi's "Klara and the Sun", which stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, a robot delivers lessons on humanity. The ⁠dystopian drama is based on Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestseller of the same name and set in a technologically advanced future, following what ​one character describes as a third world war triggered by the abuse of the internet.

'Godfather' star Al Pacino to receive life ⁠achievement award from actors' guild

Celebrated actor Al Pacino will receive a lifetime achievement award for his career achievements and humanitarian work next year, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday. The ⁠American ​actor, best known for playing Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" films is the 62nd recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. The union will present the award to him in Los Angeles at the 33rd Actor Awards on February 28, 2027 as part of a ceremony ⁠to be live-streamed on Netflix.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood ⁠actor Imran Khan to leave the ⁠country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Thursday. Khan, 43, is a US citizen, the Indian Express ‌newspaper reported. Under Indian ‌law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated as a violation ​of immigration and visa rules.