Judge dismisses indictment of actor Timothy Busfield on child sexual assault 

​A judge in New Mexico on Friday dismissed ‌sexual assault charges against "West Wing" actor Timothy Busfield, according to court documents. "The prosecuting attorney ‌failed to act in a fair ‌and impartial manner," wrote Judge Joseph Montano wrote.

Busfield, 69, was indicted by a grand ⁠jury ​in February ⁠on on child sex offenses and accused of ⁠groping a young boy on the ​set of a television show he was ⁠directing and producing. Prosecutors alleged that Busfield had ⁠improperly ​touched two young cast members - twin boys - while directing the Fox ⁠TV drama "The Cleaning Lady" in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Busfield ⁠steadfastly ⁠professed his innocence, calling the allegations against him "lies."