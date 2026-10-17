North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says

​North ​Korea conducted ‌an underwater test ​of a new ‌torpedo weapon system on Thursday to verify technological upgrades, state ‌media KCNA reported on Saturday, ‌describing the test as a success and a ⁠significant step ​in ⁠the country's naval development.

The test ⁠verified propulsion technology developed through more ​than 180 tests over ⁠the past five years, ⁠KCNA ​said, adding that artificial intelligence was used ⁠for target detection and guidance in ⁠the ⁠new high-speed precision-guided torpedo.