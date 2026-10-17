North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says
North Korea conducted an underwater test of a new torpedo weapon system on Thursday to verify technological upgrades, state media KCNA reported on Saturday, describing the test as a success and a significant step in the country's naval development.
The test verified propulsion technology developed through more than 180 tests over the past five years, KCNA said, adding that artificial intelligence was used for target detection and guidance in the new high-speed precision-guided torpedo.