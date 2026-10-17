Trump mocks popularity of the name Mohammad, common among Muslims

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 05:20 IST
Trump mocks popularity of the name Mohammad, common among Muslims

US ​President Donald Trump made a joke about the ​popularity of the name Mohammad ‌in the Muslim ​world as he mocked Iran's presidency during a campaign speech on Friday.

"You know, if you're in doubt about somebody's name from the Middle ‌East, just say 'Mohammad,'" Trump told a crowd in Dalton, Georgia. "You have about a 65% chance. 'Hello, Mohammad.' I've done it for years now. I've never been wrong." Mohammad is one of the most common male names among ‌Muslims, who often name their sons after the Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam.

Trump made the ‌comment as he was discussing Iran during a rally in a hangar at Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia, where he campaigned for Republican political candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. "Iran is the only country where nobody wants to be president," ⁠Trump ​said, then pretended to ⁠ask several people named Mohammad whether they wanted the job. Masoud Pezeshkian has been president of Iran since 2024.

The Georgia crowd ⁠gave the joke a muted response. Rights advocates and Muslim advocacy groups have repeatedly criticized Trump for rhetoric that ​they say demonizes and mocks Muslims, immigrants and ethnic minorities.

He has escalated such rhetoric during the ⁠midterm campaign season, particularly against Somali and Muslim Americans including Muslim Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Representative Ilhan Omar, a ⁠Minnesota ​Democrat who came to the US as a Somali refugee. Trump repeated his vow that Iran would never get a nuclear weapon, seven months after the United States and Israel launched a war ⁠on Tehran aimed in part at crippling its nuclear program.

An annual report by the Council on ⁠American Islamic Relations released earlier ⁠this year attributed rising Islamophobia in the US in part to Trump's crackdown on immigration and pro-Palestinian protests during his second term.

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026