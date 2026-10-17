Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro pledges fiscal adjustment, rejects cuts to social spending

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 07:38 IST
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro pledges fiscal adjustment, rejects cuts to social spending

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said ​on Friday that, if ​elected president, he would seek ‌to curb ​Brazil's rising public debt without touching politically sensitive social spending commitments, rejecting media reports that his campaign ‌was considering such measures.

The right-wing lawmaker, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, will face leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff ‌on October 25 and currently leads polls against the incumbent.

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