Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro pledges fiscal adjustment, rejects cuts to social spending

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said ​on Friday that, if ​elected president, he would seek ‌to curb ​Brazil's rising public debt without touching politically sensitive social spending commitments, rejecting media reports that his campaign ‌was considering such measures.

The right-wing lawmaker, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, will face leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff ‌on October 25 and currently leads polls against the incumbent.