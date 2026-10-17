Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro pledges fiscal adjustment, rejects cuts to social spending
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said on Friday that, if elected president, he would seek to curb Brazil's rising public debt without touching politically sensitive social spending commitments, rejecting media reports that his campaign was considering such measures.
The right-wing lawmaker, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, will face leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff on October 25 and currently leads polls against the incumbent.