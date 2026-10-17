Mexican judge gives three men 158 years in Australian, US surfers' murders​

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 07:42 IST
Mexican judge gives three men 158 years in Australian, US surfers' murders​

​A Mexican judge on Friday sentenced ‌three men to 158 years and nine months in prison each ‌for the killings of ‌two Australian brothers and their American friend during a 2024 surf trip ⁠to ​the ⁠state of Baja California, a judicial source ⁠said.

The defendants were declared guilty ​a week ago of homicide, aggravated ⁠robbery, robbery with violence and ⁠vehicle ​theft with violence, crimes committed against Australian brothers Jake ⁠and Callum Robinson, and their American ⁠friend ⁠Jack Carter Rhoad.

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