Mexican judge gives three men 158 years in Australian, US surfers' murders
A Mexican judge on Friday sentenced three men to 158 years and nine months in prison each for the killings of two Australian brothers and their American friend during a 2024 surf trip to the state of Baja California, a judicial source said.
The defendants were declared guilty a week ago of homicide, aggravated robbery, robbery with violence and vehicle theft with violence, crimes committed against Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad.