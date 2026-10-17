Hacker gets data on millions of California students, state education department says

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 07:59 IST
Hacker gets data on millions of California students, state education department says

The California Department of Education said on Friday a ​hacker accessed the data of millions of ​students, including names, birth dates, ‌addresses and disability ​status, by exploiting the system of a non-profit contractor that works with the state. The hacker accessed the data of "all students enrolled ‌in the three previous school years," the department said. More than 5.7 million students were enrolled in California during the 2025-2026 school year, according to the department.

The non-profit, Educational Testing Service, on Friday began notifying ‌students and their families of the breach, which was identified late last month but found ‌to have been ongoing since May, the education department said. The non-profit identified the breach involving a secure file transfer protocol site on September 25 and began an investigation, according to the California agency.

"The investigation determined that an unauthorized ⁠party used a ​compromised login credential to ⁠access the site and copy files containing California student information at various times between May 22 and September 18, 2026," ⁠the education department said. Educational Testing Service has not found that any of the information has been made public ​so far, the education department said, adding that Social Security numbers and sensitive financial information were ⁠not accessed.

In an October 2 letter to county and district school officials, the California agency said the testing service ⁠had stopped "normal ​enrollment data processing." "The CDE is actively working to minimize disruption and resume affected assessment activities in a timely manner," the department said.

In California, Educational Testing Service administers statewide assessments including those ⁠for English language proficiency. "We have implemented additional safeguards, including enhanced monitoring, strengthened access controls, and further third-party review ⁠of our security practices," ⁠Educational Testing Service said in a statement to Reuters. "Our priority remains the students, families and educators we serve and safeguarding the assessment programs we deliver ‌for our ‌clients and partners globally."

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026