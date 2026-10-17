Cycling-Carapaz joins NSN on three-year deal

Former Giro d'Italia ​winner and Olympic champion ​Richard Carapaz joined ‌NSN ​Cycling Team on Friday, after leaving EF Education-EasyPost a year ‌before the end of his contract. The 33-year-old Ecuadorean, who won the Giro in 2019 and road race gold ‌at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, signed a ‌three-year deal with NSN, formerly known as Israel–Premier Tech.

"I'm really looking forward to it, and to be honest, this ⁠reminds ​me a ⁠lot of when I signed my first professional contract, when ⁠I was incredibly excited about being in the ​WorldTour," Carapaz said in a statement. "The team has ⁠big ambitions to keep growing and already in my conversations ⁠with ​the performance team, it was clear we share the same desire to keep improving and ⁠achieve big things together."

Carapaz, renowned for his climbing ability, ⁠won ⁠two stages at this year's Tour de France to finish eighth overall.